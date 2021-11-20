RUSSELLVILLE — Ellen Wood Patrick, 64, of Russellville, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021. She fought hard during this time of illness.
Ellen was a faithful member of Bethlehem Church for many years where she loved to play the piano and sing. She worked for the last 16 years as a PTA for Russellville Hospital. Ellen was a great cook, and was known for making the best coconut cake ever. She and her husband, Jimmy, had enjoyed 48 years together and was each other’s best friend. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother who loved her family very much and leaves them many wonderful memories.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Wood; mother, Emma Jean (Hutchins) Campbell; step-father, Jon Preston Campbell; sister, Sandra Fisher; and nephew, Jon Adam Fisher.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 48 years, Jimmy Patrick; daughters, Haylee Patrick, Harlee Patrick; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews; and a host of friends.
The visitation 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Jeff Fleming officiating the service. Burial in Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Mark Mitchell, Bo Jones, John Aycock, Joey Lou Allen, Johnny Patrick, and David Patrick.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the staff of ICU of Russellville Hospital and also the doctors and nursing staff of 2nd floor for your love and care of our family. We also want to thank our Bethlehem Church family for your prayers, visits, cards, and food during this time of grief.
