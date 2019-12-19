FLORENCE — Elliott Brent “Sly” Sylvester, age 64, of Florence, passed away December 15, 2019. No services are scheduled at this time. His cremains will be buried with his parents at Civitan Cemetery in Rogersville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Billie Hills Sylvester. Survivors include his brothers, Kenneth Dwight Sylvester (Becky) and M. Don Sylvester (Celia).
Sly loved working on his old trucks.
The family would like to thank Officer Long, and other members of the Florence Police Department for their compassion during a difficult time.
