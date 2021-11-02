WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Ellis A. Butler, 95, died October 30, 2021. Visitation will be today at 11 a.m. until service time at First United Methodist Church, Waynesboro. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Shields Cemetery. He was the husband of the late Mary Frances Lee Butler. Shackelford Funeral Home is directing.

