HAMILTON — Ellis Dean Fikes, 90, of Hamilton, AL passed away peacefully July 16, 2020. Born April 27, 1930 at Fikes Crossing, he was the youngest of 13 children born to William Andrew Fikes and Cora Elizabeth Northam Fikes.
Dean graduated from Hamilton High in 1948 then enlisted in the United States Navy serving his country in the Korean War from 1949-1953. After receiving an honorable discharge, he graduated from the Florence State Teachers College (UNA). Ranked as the number one player on the Lions tennis team, he also was named the “Top Netter” for the city of Florence after winning the city’s invitational tourney in 1954.
He worked at 3M in Guin, AL and retired after 30 years. Most any day you could find him golfing at Pikeville CC where he was a charter member, grooming his immaculate yard or Rolling with the Tide!
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Dortha “Dot” Jane Tyra on March 26, 2016.
Survived by two children, Debby Fikes, Birmingham, AL, and Eddie (Billie) Fikes, Hamilton, AL; two grandsons, Tre (Laura) Fikes, Hamilton, AL, Derrek Fikes, Huntsville, AL; two great-grandchildren, Eli and Charleigh Fikes.
He was laid to rest beside his wife of 66 years at Barnesville Cemetery in a family service. Hamilton Funeral Home directing.
