FLORENCE — Ellis Earline Scott Tingle, 83, died May 5, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will begin at 2 p.m. in the chapel. An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.