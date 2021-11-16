FLORENCE — Ellis Eugene “Gene” Hale, Jr. of Florence, passed away from his fight with cancer on November 14, 2021. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Gene attended Waterloo School and was a carpenter. He Loved hunting, fishing, and all things outdoors. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Alene Eaton and Hersial and Hazel Hale.
He is survived by his parents, Jeanette Eaton and Ellis Eugene Hale, Sr.; children, Brandi Beach, Nikki Thornton, and Jase Hale; grandchildren, Dominic Beach, Adelaide Beach, and Lawrence Beach, Cierra Thornton, and Tierra Thornton; brothers, Ricky Fulmer and Rocky Fulmer; sisters, Debbie Dawson and Tanya Miller (Tommy).
Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Commented