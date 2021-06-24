RUSSELLVILLE — Ellis Henry “EH” Davis, age 85, of Russellville, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center.
His visitation will be at Russellville First Baptist Church on Friday, June 25, 2021 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. with the funeral service being at 3:00 p.m. Officiating the service will be Pastor Chase Dowdy, Bro. Joel Davis, Dr. Gene Balding and Bro. Richard Parker. He will be buried in Franklin Memory Gardens following military honors.
Ellis was in the National Guard for years. He retired from the State of Alabama Agriculture Department as Chief Inspector. He enjoyed his many businesses, including the sewing factory, auction, real estate, moving, car, farm equipment, and antique store. He was a very generous person who never met a stranger. He had a love for God and if you talked to him long, he wanted to tell you about his Heavenly Father. Ellis was a fine Christian man, who loved his wife, family, cousins, and friends very much. He loved to tell you stories about his life and the people he met and the great time he had with them. Ellis was a loving member of Russellville First Baptist Church for years. He enjoyed his Zoom meetings with the church.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 65 years, Willodean Hovater Davis; his daughter, Denise Davis Arnold (Doug); son, Timmy Fite (Miranda); grandchildren, Madison Fite, Jacob Tanner Fite; sisters-in-law, Susie Hovater Malone, Carolyn Hovater; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dock and Velma Davis; brother, Carl Matthew Davis; sister, Lera Nell Lovett; father and mother-in-law, Willard and Dorothy Hovater.
The pallbearers are Jacob Tanner Fite, Eric Fuller, John James, Jeramiah Malone, Matthew Sides, Randy Kimbrough, and Jonathan Watkins.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Betsey Welch for your love and care, as well as to Woody Woodruff for your special friendship and visits.
