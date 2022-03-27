FLORENCE — Ellis Jean Mays, 94, of Florence passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her residence.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 27, 2022, 1-2 PM at Edgemont United Methodist Church. Funeral service will follow at 2 PM with Tommy Heaps and Henry Prater officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mrs. Mays was born to Orville M. and Ida (Sanderson) Lindsey in Marion County, Alabama. She was a member of Edgemont United Methodist Church and U.M.W. She lived most of her life in Florence, Alabama. She loved sewing, reading, and cooking her family’s favorite foods.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Laborn Brown “Jake” Mays; her parents; brother, Bob; daughter, Lucy; son-in-law, Douglas R. Rich; two infant grandchildren.
Mrs. Mays is survived by her daughers, Brenda Smith (Rosser “Jeff”) and Peggy Ann Rich; grandchildren, Russell W. Spears, Jason C. Rich (Ashleigh), Caleb N. Rich (Melissa), and Austin L. Rich; great- grandchildren, Trinity, Jairen (Nicole), Nathan, Shianna, Josh, Madeline, and Marlee; great-great-granddaughter, Jaylyn; sister, Earlene Breland; sister-in-law, Exie Higginbotham.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Russell, Jason, Caleb, and Austin and great- grandsons, Nathan and Jairen.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Edgemont United Methodist Church or your favorite charity.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented