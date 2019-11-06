FLORENCE — Ellis Lee Swinea, Sr., 90, passed away November 3, 2019 at his residence. He was a farmer and a cattleman. He served in the Korean War, a member of Jacksonburg Church of Christ and the American Legion.
Visitation will be at Greenview Funeral Home on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. Graveside services will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Jacksonburg Church of Christ Cemetery. Officiating will be Austin Swinea. Military funeral honors will be accorded at graveside.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Jean Berry Swinea; infant son, Michael Reed Swinea; his parents, Henry Grady Swinea and Annie Laura Swinea; a brother, Lewis Swinea; and a sister, Clara Rene.
He is survived by his sons, Ellis Lee Swinea, Jr. (Debbie), Dennis Swinea (Rhonda) and Joe Swinea, all of Florence, AL; daughters, Ann Davis (C.W.), Tuscaloosa, AL and Jean McCreery (Dale) of Texas; brothers, Ernest Swinea and Clarence Swinea; grandchildren, Lee Baughn (Chira), Amsterdam, Alicia Kelly (Chris), Leslie Mitchell (Joey), Evan Swinea, Laken Swinea, and Austin Swinea (Rylie), all of Florence, Amanda Nelson, Brandon Nelson, both of Texas; and nine great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family. Honorary pallbearers will be P.L. King; Pop’s BBQ; Kindred Home Health; Amedisys Hospice; Pearl and Dr. Robert Mann.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Jacksonburg Cemetery Fund, 414 County Road 28, Florence, AL 35634.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented