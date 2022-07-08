FLORENCE — Ellis Ray Hudson, 87, died July 6, 2022. There will be a private family burial at a later date in Iuka, Mississippi. He is survived by his wife, Freddie Carol Burke Hudson. Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

