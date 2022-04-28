SHEFFIELD — Elloise Gunn Townsend, 90, died April 22, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Gaston Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, Sheffield, with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. The body will be placed in the church at 12 p.m.

