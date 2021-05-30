BEAR CREEK — Elmer Eugene Godsey, 86, died May 29, 2021. Visitation is 1-2 p.m. Sunday at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Graveside service to follow at 2:30 p.m. in Winston Memorial Cemetery.

