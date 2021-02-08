RED BAY — Elmer Gene Barksdale, 88, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Southern Magnolia, Golden, MS. He was born in Franklin County, AL to William Arthur and Jessie Irene Ginn Barksdale. He was one of the original owners of Barksdale Construction and Barksdale Gristmill. He was retired from Tiffin Motor Homes. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Graveside service will be Monday, February 8, 4 p.m. at Halltown Cemetery with Bro. Dallas Culver officiating. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by four children, Terry Barksdale, Mike Barksdale (Tanya), Tim Barksdale and Vicki Burgett (Shawn); eight grandchildren, Bandy Horne (Chris), Kristie Fountain (Charlie), Beth Heigle, Jessie Barksdale, MaRanda Maggerise (Richard), Landen Burgett (Anna) and Manly Barksdale; a host of great-grandchildren; three sisters, Marvalene Holland, Aline Bendall and Jessie Faye Holland; two brothers, Troy Barksdale and Bill Barksdale (Barbara); a sister-in-law, Marjorie Barksdale; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Barksdale; his parents; one sister, Arvalene Barksdale; and one brother, Edward Barksdale.
Pallbearers will be Landen Burgett, Richard Maggerise, John Barksdale and Manly Barksdale.
Visitation will be Monday, February 8, 3-4 p.m. at Halltown Cemetery.
