ROGERSVILLE — Elmer Glen Smith, 82, of Rogersville, transitioned to Heaven on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at his residence. We will celebrate his life for as long as we live, but we will have a special celebration time on Monday, December 7th, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Barnett Cemetery. Pastor Tim Anderson and Caleb Gooch will be officiating. Due to the health situations at this time, we are requesting family only. Elkins East Chapel is assisitng the family.
Mr. Smith was employed by TVA as a Heavy Equipment Operator, retiring in 2001 after over 40 years of service. He took much pride in his trade and had a work ethic like no other. But his primary purpose in life was to be a devoted follower of Jesus, a loving husband, father, Papa, and friend to everyone he met. He was the best! He was a Deacon and faithful member of church families all his life. In recent years, he was a faithful member of Clements Baptist Church family.
Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents, William Bertus and Hattie Mae Smith, and the love of his life, his wife Betty. They were together for 58 years, and together they made a loving home for their family. Our Dad lived life to the fullest, never met a stranger, and always encouraged those he met. He made us all better and we will cherish his examples of love, humility and generosity. He demonstrated how to live, and how to die. Today, he is absent from the body and present with the Lord. For that, we find ourselves sad but, at the same time, full of much Joy and Hope! For that, we bless the Name of the Lord!
He is survived by his children, Tim (Regina) Smith (son), Regina (Jerry) Neese (daughter); two brothers, Hollis Smith (Gail), Ronnie Smith; two sisters, Loree (Rink) Michael (Doyce), Connie Calhoun (Mike) and a sister-in-law, Sherry Smith. He was preceded in death by a brother, Dewey Lee Smith, and a sister, Lavern Micheal (Coy). He loved with all his heart his five grandchildren, Kayla ReAnn Gooch (Caleb), Mitchem Glyn Smith (Taylor), Anna Victoria Musgraves (Evan), Sara Truitt Summerlin, and Colin Christopher Truitt. He was blessed to have the opportunity to meet and love six great grandchildren, Harrison, Hudson, Anniston, Liam, Owen, and Oaklyn. His legacy and example of how to live a life will live long through his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren!
Dad was blessed with a special friend, Sue, for the last few years of his life. She brought a smile to his face every time he saw her, and we will be eternally grateful for the joy she brought to his life.
Pallbearers will be Mitchem Smith, Colin Truitt, Caleb Gooch, Evan Musgraves, Jerry Neese, and Hollis Smith.
We want to give special thanks to Dr. Bachofer who cared for our dad for many years encouraging him both physically and spiritually. He guided us a few months ago to Amedisys Hospice and we are thankful for all they did. To Michelle, Heather, and Lindsey: we appreciate the love for which you cared for dad these months.
Lastly, we have been reminded that “Caregivers” are a gift from Heaven. Clylessa (CiCi) Cartwright, your heart for Mr. G was priceless to us. To you, Katina, Mrs. Brenda, and Gwen we will never forget the love and care you gave to our dad. Yours is not a job; it’s a ministry. You are making an Eternal difference in this world! May the Lord bless all those you touch and minister to in the days ahead and bless you abundantly!
Today, we bless the Name of the Lord and thank Him for all His Benefits! One of those Benefits in this life is our dad. We love you daddy! Enjoy your Eternal Home. Well Done! You have been a good and faithful servant. We will see you soon…….
