RUSSELLVILLE
Elmer T. Hovater, age 92, Russellville, passed away on Friday, July 02, 2021 at his residence.
Elmer T. was a lifelong resident of Franklin County and he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He began farming with row crops and started as a cattleman in his early 20’s with a small piece of land and just 17 head of mixed cattle. He was recognized as Franklin County’s Outstanding Young Farmer for 1963. He owned the Dairy Queen for many years and various buildings and businesses across Russellville. He had many titles, including husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, businessman, an entrepreneur, horse showman, and a cattleman. He won numerous ribbons showing his Tennessee Walking Horses. Elmer T. was a member of the Franklin Cattleman’s Association, the VFW, and the American Legion. He was also a member of Russellville First Baptist Church, and he loved his church and church family. Elmer T. loved life, loved to travel, and never met a stranger. He loved his cows, family, and friends. In recent years, he loved just riding out to the farm and checking on his cattle. If you ever met Elmer T. you would never forget him.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Doris Ann Reed Hovater; and parents, James and Edith Hovater.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Edith Ann Hovater Jones (Dan) of Auburn, AL; granddaughter, Kristin Jones Southers (Daniel) of Valdosta, GA; great-grandchildren, Abby Southers and Danielle Southers; sister, Delores Johnson; niece, DeeDee Westbrook (Todd); nephew, Kirk Johnson (LuJean); other great-nieces and great-nephews; and more like family to Elmer T. than just friends, Caleb Beason and Karina Ramirez.
The visitation will be 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 05, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel, with the funeral following at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Speaking at the funeral will be Bro. Richard Parker, Bro Chase Dowdy, Caleb Beason, and Todd Westbrook. Burial will be at Franklin Memory Gardens with military honors.
The pallbearers will be Caleb Beason, Eddie Beason, Stephen Westbrook, Pete Hill, Eric McKinney, and Alan Rhudy. Honorary pallbearers will be Gerald Hester, Don Quaid, and John Alexander Bencsik.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Karina Ramirez for six years of loving care for our dad. Also a sincere thanks to Amanda Mouser, Erica Berryman, Don and Carolyn Quaid for the many ways you have helped our family.
