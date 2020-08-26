TUSCUMBIA — Elmer Weldon Whitt, 79, died August 24, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a graveside service to follow at 11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church of Muscle Shoals.

TimesDaily
