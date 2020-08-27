TUSCUMBIA — Elmer Weldon Whitt, 79, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. Visitation will be today, August 27, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a graveside service to follow at 11 a.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Brother Ted Vafeas and Brother Brett Pitman will be officiating.
He was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church of Muscle Shoals where he was a Sunday school teacher. Mr. Whitt was a member of the IBEW and served his country in the Navy during Vietnam. He was a joker and really enjoyed his family especially his granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Helen Whitt; parents, Lee Wilson and Ida Pearl Whitt; brother, Lee Wendell Whitt and sister, Audrey Romine Watts.
He is survived by his son, Don Whitt (Kim); daughter, Beth Brumley (James); sister, Avis Ann Hatchett; special friend, Jean Daniel; grandchildren, Hannah, Ava, and Mary Elle Brumley; numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Special thanks to Mariah Rylee in physical therapy as well as the second floor nurses at North Alabama Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Highland Park Baptist Church of Muscle Shoals or First Free Will Baptist Church in Florence.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
