ANDERSON — Elmer White, 85, of Anderson, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 at his residence. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean War, a member of Rogersville Masonic Lodge and retired from International Paper. His hobby after retirement was working and spending time with his son, Johnny, in his shop.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 29th, from 2 - 4 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel and burial will be in Corum Cemetery with military honors. Pallbearers will be David White, Daniel Brown, Michael White, Charlie Jackson, Dennis White and Michael McDaniel.
Elmer was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin & Omie White; wives, Jane Childers White and Charlotte Sims White; grandson, Joshua White; brothers, William “Cotton” White and Kenneth White. He is survived by his children, James (Wanda) Shedd, Becky (Jerry) Brown and Johnny (Tammy) White; grandchildren, Daniel Brown, David White and Tony (Rhonda) Shedd; special great-granddaughters, Allana and Elektra; sister, Betty (Charlie) Jackson; brothers, Royce (Faye) White and Teddy (Vickie) White; sisters-in-law, Joanne White and Sarah White; caregiver, Debbie; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice and special thanks to nurses, Paula and Pam, for their care during this time.
