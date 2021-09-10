LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Elmo “Bo” Luffman, 93, died September 6, 2021. Vistiation will be Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. He retired from the U.S. Army.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.