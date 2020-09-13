HALEYVILLE — Elna Kathleen Cook, 88, died, September 10, 2020. Visitation will be held Monday, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Bethel Cemetery .

