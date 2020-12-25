LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Elnora Webb Hooper, 88, died December 23, 2020. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Sunday in Crossroads Cemetery. Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of all arrangements. She was a member of Crossroads Freewill Baptist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.