TUSCUMBIA — Elois Christine McDaniel Hester, age 86, went to be with her Lord on September 8, 2019. Christine was the daughter of Charlie and Lula McDaniel. Visitation was Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be today, September 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Guy McDaniel and Mitchell Dalrymple will officiate.
Christine was born on July 7, 1933. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She accepted Christ as her Savior and became a Christian when she was baptized in Lost Creek at the age of 13. She was a member of Piney Grove Church of Christ. Christine and James were married in Ohio on December 18, 1952. They lived in Beaufort, SC, while James was in the military and then moved back to Tuscumbia, where she lived the remainder of her life. Christine believed that a woman’s most important role in life was guiding her family and teaching them to love God. She did this not only by her words, but by her example. She could often be heard to say, “If God wills.” She lived each day trusting the Lord and relying on the power of prayer. She read and studied the Bible every day. She loved spending time with her family making music, celebrating special events, playing games and singing gospel songs. She especially loved being with her granddaughters. Their UNO games, Barbie fashion shows and tea parties are treasured memories. She will be missed by those who love her. She was preceded in death by parents, Charlie and Lula McDaniel; sisters, Lydia, Clois and Dorothy; and brothers, Eulis, Wesley and Charles.
She is survived by her husband, James E. Hester; daughter, Patricia Smith (Jim); son, Edward Hester (Becky); granddaughters, Kelsey and Brittney Hester; brother, Guy McDaniel (Ann); sister, Dian Hester; many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Darrell Reid, Todd Henson, Tim McDaniel, Scott Powell, Chris McDaniel, Kevin Havck and Phillip Brittnell.
Christine lived her life so that she could truly say, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7
