RED BAY — Elois Underwood Page, 83, died December 5, 2020. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Tuesday in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Red Bay. Visitation is noon to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.