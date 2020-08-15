DECATUR — Eloise Crow Schrimsher Thorn, 73, died August 14, 2020. Funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Tom Thorn. Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.

