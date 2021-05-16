HUNTSVILLE — June 25, 1922 - May 12, 2021 — Eloise Hovater Brown, 98, of Huntsville, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2021. Mrs. Brown was a native of Russellville but had lived in Huntsville since 1961. She attended Florence State Teachers College and Larimore Business College of Florence, AL. She retired from Redstone Arsenal. In Huntsville, she was in Real Estate for 38 years and a member of (CIBA) Commercial Real Estate Association. She was active in Whitesburg Baptist Church Huntsville for a number of years. She was a lover of beautiful flowers and enjoyed many hours of gardening. She had an eye for decorating and making everything beautiful. She was also an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for her family.
Survivors include nieces, Linda H. Davis and Judy H. Lane; nephews, Tim Hovater, William ‘Bill’ Hovater, Garry Watson and Greg Watson of Russellville and Florence, AL; several greatnieces and nephews; many special friends; loving caregivers; her faithful landscaper, Henry Jones; and her precious pet, LuLu. She was preceded in death by her parents, Austin R. Hovater and Henrietta Smith Hovater; brother, Carl Hovater; and sister, Gladys H. Watson.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 17, at Laughlin Service Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. The family request everyone to wear a mask. Burial will be Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in Old Bethel Cemetery in Leighton, AL.
