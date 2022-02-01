FLORENCE — Eloris Murphy Richey was born in Cleveland TN, April 21, 1933. She left this earth for her heavenly home on January 28, 2022. Visitation will be today, February 1st from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Faith Church in Florence with Brother Henry Melton officiating. Service will follow at 1 p.m. with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens immediately following. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Lee Richey; parents, Clifford and Minnie McDowell Murphy; sister, Jo Murphy Combs; brothers, Garland and Jimmy Murphy.
She is survived by her six children: daughters, Valerie Lanier, Sharon Brook (Buddy), sons, Tim Richey (Cheryl), Ken Richey (April), Clifford Richey and Robert Richey (Mallette); sisters, Deloris Dickson, Peggy Stawinski and brother, Clifford “Buddy” Murphy; grandchildren, Philip Lanier, Jeffrey Richey, Rebekah Richey Anderson (James), B.J. Brewer (Jenna), Daniel Lanier, Kathryn Richey Garvin, Tai Sporn (Richard), Sydney Brook, Hannah Richey, Sarah Richey, Rob Richey; great-grandchildren, Jada Moore, Walker Brewer, Leeland Garvin, Sadie Anderson, Liza Leigh Brewer, Miles Anderson, Abbey Brewer.
She was a faithful member of Faith Church for over 40 years and a member of Shoals Praise and Worship Choir. She was a tireless church nursery worker and if your baby was ever in nursery care, she probably rocked them.
