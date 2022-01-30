FLORENCE — Eloris Richey, 88, died January 28, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, at Faith Church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

Williams Funeral Home of Florence directing.

