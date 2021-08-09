IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Else Durham, 80, died August 6, 2021. Funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel, Iuka. Interment to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

