TUSCUMBIA — Else Matilda Cooley, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 4th from 10:00 to 12:00 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Jeff Abrams officiating.
Mrs. Cooley was a member of Tuscumbia Church of Christ and was retired from the jewelry counter at Walmart of Muscle Shoals. She volunteered at Shoals Hospital at the front desk and in the gift shop. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Herbert Holland and Jerry L. Cooley; grandson, Michael Holland, Jr; brother, Paul Sieglesetter.
Mrs. Cooley is survived by her children, Mike Holland (Renae) and Lisa Burton (James); grandchildren, Matthew Holland, Michelle Yerbey (Nick), Maria Holland, Victoria Johnson (Jacobi), Marshall, Madaline, Mitchell, Miles, Kobe, Makenna, Mason, Makayla, Melissa, Marty, Marlon, Marcus, Mya, McArthur, Matilda, Morgan and Maranda Holland, Lydia Alex and Elke Burton; great-grandchild, Gemma Twitty; and a host of other great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Alabama Agape or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented