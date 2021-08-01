SLEDGE, MISSISSIPPI — Adair Wilson Howze, 90, of Sledge, Mississippi passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 after a brief hospitalization. On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, her family invites friends to gather for a graveside service of death and resurrection officiated by Brother Roy Hartzell at 11:00 a.m. at the Marks Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Henry and brother, Eddie Wilson.
Adair was born on November 10, 1930, as the first child of Birdie Laura and Russel Harvey Wilson in Dyersburg, Tennessee. Her birth was followed by brothers, Eddie and Billy, and sister, Gladys. Her mother died when she was only 11 years old, and as the eldest she helped her father raise her younger siblings. Her family moved to Sledge, following her father’s work with the railroad. Her father would later remarry and move the family to Oxford, Mississippi for Adair’s last two years of high school where she graduated from University High School in 1948.
In 1946, before moving to Oxford, Adair met Henry LeGrand Howze, III in Sledge. That chance meeting on main street began Adair and Henry’s 60-year romance and loving life partnership. They met as Adair left a grocery store with her arms filled with bags and it began to rain. She dreaded a long, wet walk home. Henry, having recently returned from serving in World War II from 1941-1945, noticed the petite brunette. His account of their first meeting was that he saw this pretty young lady that was getting wet so being a gentleman he had to offer her a ride. Henry would tell his daughters that ‘your mom found me so handsome she accepted the ride.’ Adair’s smiling reply was ‘I didn’t really notice him, but I did notice he had a car and I didn’t want to walk home in the rain. His car looked good!’ While the true facts remained lovingly in dispute, it is without beyond any doubt that cupid’s arrow connected that day as Henry drove to Oxford to court the young Miss Wilson until she finished high school. They married two months after her graduation on July 25, 1947 and honeymooned in Branson, MO.
Soon they were blessed with children and began their almost 58-year journey together as parents, farmers, and active church and community members. They moved into their lifelong home in 1958 and resided together until Henry’s death in 2005 and until her health necessitated a move last month. In that home they raised four daughters, with love and laughter, forming a parenting team we girls could never divide, no matter how we tried. They taught us the value of family, teamwork, and love in parenting which we share today with their nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren - six of which are named ‘Adair’ or ‘Henry’ in honor of the deep affection felt for our mother and father who are now reunited.
Adair’s devotion to Henry and family created a warm loving home full of farm fun - “go play outside” and wonderful food. She was an outstanding cook and rarely a day went by that she did not bake a cake, pie, cookies, or candy for Henry and her girls - leaving a legacy of sweets eaters and bakers for generations to come. She inspired us to love cooking, travel, table linens and fine china, reading, and to appreciate the importance of family and to hold our loved ones closely.
Above all, Adair was a devoted Christian and attended the Sledge United Methodist Church until its closure, and then the Hollywood Baptist Church in Hollywood, MS. She contributed to her community by volunteering over the years at the nursing home in Sardis, MS and helping at the family planning clinic in Clarksdale, MS. In addition to her volunteer work, she worked alongside Henry in his insurance business and in his farming operations. She continued to run the farm for 16 years after his death showing great strength and independence.
Her blessed and surviving daughters include Laura Lee Howze Apperson (Lawson) of Germantown, TN; Henrietta ‘Cissy’ Howze Matthews (Norman) of Columbus, OH; Alice Adair Howze Martin (Louis) of Florence, AL; and Betty Lynn Howze Freeman (Rod) of Jackson, MS. She was a proud and active grandmother to nine grandchildren, Joseph Matthews (Rebekah), Kristen Adair Matthews, Jennifer Kerns, William Henry Freeman (Caroline), Kate Adair Freeman Schultz (Justin), Adair Smith (Marshall), Laura Alice Freeman VanderSteeg (Jon), Hannah Martin, and Sally Murphy (Kevin). She was also happy to greet the arrival of nine great-grandchildren (with the tenth to arrive next month)! In addition, Adair is survived by her sister, Gladys Wilson Fleming of Olive Branch, MS and stepbrother, Arthur David Wilson of Fayetteville, NC.
Adair was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of almost 58 years, Henry LeGrand Howze II; her parents Birdie Laura and Russel Harvey Wilson; stepmother Dannie Mae Wilson (Oxford, MS); and brothers Eddie Lee Wilson (Chicago, IL) and Billy Wilson (Tampa, FL).
Pallbearers will be her sons-in-law and grandsons.
Her memory lives on in the hearts of her large growing family as she is reunited with Henry. She will no doubt report promptly to him on the crops being planted on their land, the condition of his beloved pecan orchard, the commodity prices and farm rent rates, and of course the weather. The family invites you to enjoy lunch and share memories at a celebration of her life at the Como Courtyard in Como, MS on Tuesday, August 3rd starting at 1 p.m.
The family would like to extend special thanks to her physicians, Sta Home Health nurses, and special friends Louise Howze Boyd, Connie Caffey, and Connie Mayo.
Kimbro Funeral Home of Marks, Mississippi, is assisting the family. You may leave condolences for the family by visiting kimbrofuneralhome.net. Memorials in Adair’s name may be made to The Baddour Center in Senatobia, MS.
