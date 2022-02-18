FLORENCE — Elsie Jeanette “Nette” Benson, 88, of Florence, passed away February 16, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, February 20, 2022, from 12 until 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The Funeral Service will immediately follow with Billy George officiating. Burial will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Nette was a member of Cloverdale First Baptist. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell R. Benson; son, Richard Dale Benson; parents, Homer and Elsie Winborn; brothers, Orlan, MacArthur, Ray, and James Winborn; sisters, Annie Ruth Winborn, Ressie Gilchrist, and Clara Dee Daniel.
She is survived by her daughters, Beverly Haddock (Bubba), Becky Thompson, Patsy Stricklin, Anne Sharp (Wayne); grandchildren, Lindsey Crider (Donnie), Shane Thompson (Tiffany), Beth Benson (Doug), Morgan Stricklin (Joe), Dylan Sharp (Sena); 10 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bubba Haddock, Wayne Sharp, Shane Thompson, Allen McFall, Doug McFall, Chris Holcombe, and Roger Gilchrist.
The family would like to thank all family and friends who have helped with the care of Mrs. Benson, as well as Hospice of North Alabama, Sandy Balentine, Dub Sharp, Beth Benson, Anne Sharp, and Tiffany Thompson.
Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
