COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Elsie Gertrude Allison Wright, formerly of Cypress Inn, TN, was born December 4, 1933 in Lauderdale County, AL, the daughter of the late Raymond and Bama Ingram Allison. She married Alvin W. Wright, November 23, 1963 and he preceded her in death, May 16, 2014. Mrs. Wright, a homemaker, was a member of Cornerstone Church, Collinwood, Tennessee and departed this life, Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Waynesboro Health and Rehabilitation, Waynesboro, Tennessee at the age of 86 years, six months, ten days.
Survivors are her daughter, Kathy Russell, husband, Mark, Florence, AL; stepdaughters, Betty Stults, Russellville, AL, Helen Stutts, South Bend, IN; stepson, Billy Wright, Florence, AL; one grandchild; six stepchildren; seven stepgreat-grandchildren; three stepgreat-great- grandchildren; brothers, Vernon Allison, Florence, AL, Rayburn Allison, Waterloo, AL; sisters, Lucille Clemmons and Sandra Baskins both of Florence, AL; nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by stepson, Carl Wright; brothers, Andrew and Eugene Allison; sister, Lois Smith and one stepgrandchild.
Services will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel, Collinwood, Tennessee, with Daniel Graves officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Cypress Inn, Tennessee with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County assisting the family. Pallbearers will be Terry Martin, Elliott Gordon, Donny Kelley, Bradley Jackson, Samuel Hodum and Tanner Vandiver. Visitation will be today, June 16, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
