RUSSELLVILLE — Elsie Mae Honey, age 96, Russellville, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Burns Nursing Home.
The visitation will be 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Bro. Bobby Stancil officiating the service. Burial will be at Franklin Memory Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, W.T. and Ann (Bickerstaff) Raper; brothers, L.D. Raper, Arnold Raper; sisters, Iva Lou Dixon, Evie Venuti; and grandson, Olen J. Wade.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Virginia Wade McCreight; son-in-law, Jimmy McCreight; siblings, Ruthie Spencer, R.B. Raper, Sue Swinney; and a host of loving nieces & nephews.
Elsie is of the Baptist faith. She was a member, 38 years, of Chapter 256 Order of Eastern Stars.
She enjoyed cattle farming, gardening, having yard sales, buck dancing, her dogs, flower beds, and playing Rook at the Senior Center.
The family sincerely thanks the nursing staff of Burns Nursing Home, Tony, Terena, & Belinda for your love and care of our family. Also a special thanks to the staff of Country Cottage Assisted Living for three years of loving care.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in Elsie’s memory to your church, Lottie Moon Offering, the Angel Tree, the Coats for Kids, Animal Shelter or a charity of your choice.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented