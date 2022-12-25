FLORENCE
Elsie Janette Tidwell, 82, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Her visitation will be on Tuesday December 27th at 11:00 a.m. with a celebration of her life following at noon in the chapel at Williams Funeral Home in Florence, AL. Entombment will follow in Tri-Cities Mausoleum.
Janette was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Denver; her mother and father, Gladis and Leonard Smith and her siblings, Harold Smith and Florine Green.
She left behind her two sons, Chris (Donna) and Patrick; grandchildren, Ashley, Daniel, Kristi, Andrea and Peyton along with four great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Brentwood Retirement Community, Mitchell-Hollingsworth Veranda Unit and Southern Care Hospice for the love and kindness they showed Janette.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
