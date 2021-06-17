FLORENCE — Elsie Mae Dean, 87, died June 14, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home, Florence. The service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with interment in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of the late Shannon Dean. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com

