RUSSELLVILLE — Mrs. Elsie Mae Holcomb, 85, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away May 26, 2020, at Helen Keller Hospital. Born in Winston County, she had lived in the Russellville area all of her life. A devoted housewife, mother, and grandmother, she was a member of First Baptist Church, Russellville. She leaves a legacy of love for her home, her family, and contentment with her blessed homemaker’s life. Her wonderful cooking and her ability to laugh at herself and with others will always be remembered by those who knew and loved her so well.
Private graveside services will be Sunday at Franklin Memory Gardens, Russellville, with Richard Parker officiating.
Mrs. Holcomb is survived by her daughters, Pam Hester, Donna Trapp (Greg) and Linda Holcomb; grandchildren, Chris, Cory and Brittany Trapp; Kelly Lane (Jeremy), Torey Behel (Barrett) and Sara Hill (Jacob); and nine great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Holcomb was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Holcomb; her parents, Grady and Estelle Hovater Davis; and siblings, Charles Thomas, Gilbert and Ernestine.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Kindred-at-Home for the special care given to their loved one for the past year.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
