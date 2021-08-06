RUSSELLVILLE — Elsie Mae Moomaw, age 84, of Russellville, passed away on Thursday, August 05, 2021 at his residence.
Elsie Mae was the matriarch of our family. She loved her family, her children, and her grandchildren with all of her heart. She was just as loving as she was tough, and she was tough as nails. She taught all the girls in the family to be just that tough as well. She was retired from H.D. Lee where she worked for many years. Elsie Mae was a devoted Christian lady and a member of Crooked Oak Baptist Church. Her legacy will be around for many years in the many beautiful quilts she made for all of her family. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will be missed by all.
The visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Saturday, August 07, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 08, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Edward Moomaw; grandson, John Grayson Agee; great-granddaughter, Megan Gooch; parents, Jeff and Ruby (Taylor) Winsted; and brother, James Hershel Winsted.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Nita Cook, Kimberly Moon, James Edward Moomaw, Crystal Moomaw; grandchildren, Laura Kee, Marie Jenkins, Luke Britnell, Rachel Giles, Amanda Bailey, Melissa Wimberly, Spencer Wimberly, Dixie Moomaw, Brianna Agee, Gabriella Robinson; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces, Cindy Seymour, Kandy Williams, Mitzi Johnson; and a host of other nieces and nephews.
The pallbearers will be Barry Winsted, Alan Winsted, Chris Smith, Braden McCaig, Austin McCaig, and Hunter McCaig.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of Alabama Hospice of the Shoals for your love and care. Also a special thanks to Larry and Joyce Fountain for being wonderful neighbors of 31 years and always being there when needed.
