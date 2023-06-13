F 6.13.23 Elsie Mae Newell.jpg

PHIL CAMPBELL — Elsie Mae Newell, 90 of Phil Campbell, Alabama passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023 at her residence. She had been a native of Franklin County all of her life. She was a member of Blue Springs Freewill Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Her passions were cooking for her family, gardening and especially tending to her flower garden.

View Our E-Edition

Tags

Recommended for you