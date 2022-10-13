COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE
Elsie Marie Whitten Berry was born March 30, 1924 in Collinwood, TN the daughter of the late Charlie Robert and Josie Belle Daniel Whitten. She was united in marriage to Nola Alexander Berry on May 03, 1941 and he preceded her in death on March 27, 2002. She was a member of the Burns Chapel Freewill Baptist Church in Iron City, TN and was the last Charter member. Mrs. Berry departed this life on October 11, 2022 in Waynesboro, TN at the age of 98 years, 6 months, and 11 days.
She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Putman and husband James of Cypress Inn, TN, and Martha Franks and husband Sam of Waynesboro, TN; a brother, Edward “Jeff” Whitten of Iron City, TN; a special sister-in-law, Kathleen Hayes of Iron City, TN; five grandchildren, Stephen Putman and wife Renay, Brent Putman and wife Becky, Suzanne McClain and husband Matt, Bridget Tinker and husband Kyle, Lori Beth Franks; eight great-grandchildren, Garrett Putman, Cara Putman, Carson Putman and wife Cassie, Kaylan (Putman) Calton and husband Luke, Ivey Tinker, Kyla Tinker, Miles Tinker, Mattie Kay McClain, Wyatt McClain, Rylie McClain, and Pazlie McClain; and one great-great-grandchild, Maezie Kay Calton.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Berry was preceded in death by four children, Marie Shull, Charlie Berry, Bobby Ray Berry, and an infant son; two brothers, Bobby Gene Whitten and Garner “Mutt” Whitten; two sisters, Evelyn Dickey and Ellen Whitten; and a great-grandchild, Casen McClain.
Visitation will be held today, October 13, 2022 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Collinwood, TN.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Collinwood, TN, with Edward Burbank and Luke Calton officiating. Burial will follow in the McGlamery Cemetery at Collinwood, TN with Shackelford Funeral Directors of Wayne County assisting the family.
Pallbearers are Stephen Putman, Brent Putman, Kyle Tinker, Matt McClain, Carson Putman, Luke Calton, Wyatt McClain, and Garrett Putman.
Honorary Pallbearers are Jerry Whitten, Randy Whitten, Rick Ethridge, Johnny Whitten, Robert Earl Whitten, Neil Dickey, Jerry Berry, Eddie Berry, Jacky Hayes, and Robby Hayes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Burns Chapel Freewill Baptist Church Building Fund or the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
