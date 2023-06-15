FLORENCE — Elsie Williams Cooper, 88, died June 8, 2023. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Florence. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

