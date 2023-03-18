TISHOMINGO, TENNESSEE — Elton Nunley, 86, died March 15, 2023. Visitation will be today from 11-2 at Gospel Lighthouse, Tishomingo. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at Gospel Lighthouse with burial in Nunley Cemetery. Ludlam Funeral Home directing.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Wyoming governor signs measure prohibiting abortion pills
- Regulators: Nuclear plant leak didn't require public notice
- Great Depression on exhibit at Lexington
- Easter Egg Hunt at noon in Russellville
- Shoals under freeze watch tonight
- Shoals Community Band performing free concert
- Walk to raise money for suicide prevention
- BEST Robotics program gets $15K donation
Most Read
Articles
- School bus crash injures 4 in Colbert County
- Concert set for Muscle Shoals 100th anniversary
- Shoals becomes regular riverboat stop
- Florence pedestrian struck, killed Tuesday night
- Former officer's bond set at $300K
- Airport sticking with jet service through 2024
- WOWL broadcast tower goes down
- Muscle Shoals man indicted for trafficking fentanyl
- Shoals could reap $1M from fishing tournament
- Missing 1- and 2-year-olds found in rural Tishimingo Co.
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Former Colbert sheriff's deputy accused of using excessive force
- School bus crash injures 4 in Colbert County
- Concert set for Muscle Shoals 100th anniversary
- Device adds a new 'buzz' to Scholars Bowl competition
- Terry Graves
- Shoals becomes regular riverboat stop
- Chester Freeman Watkins
- Café de Frida inspired by owners' heritage
- Sandra Hunt
- Jerry Henson
Images
Videos
Commented
- TimesDaily moving to delivery by postal service (2)
- George Lindsey UNA Film Festival recognizes Alabama filmmakers (1)
- US is struggling for its very soul (1)
- Tuberville wrong about oil reserves (1)
- Wright reflects on 100 years of life (1)
- School bus crash injures 4 in Colbert County (1)
- Leighton woman found with a stolen truck, $20K of tools (1)
Commented