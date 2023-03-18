TISHOMINGO, TENNESSEE — Elton Nunley, 86, died March 15, 2023. Visitation will be today from 11-2 at Gospel Lighthouse, Tishomingo. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at Gospel Lighthouse with burial in Nunley Cemetery. Ludlam Funeral Home directing.

