PHIL CAMPBELL — Elva Lou Stidham, 103 years old of Phil Campbell, AL, passed away March 14, 2021 at her residence.
Due to COVID-19 there will be a family only graveside service 11:00 a.m. today, March 16, 2021 at Franklin Memory Gardens with Brother Fred Karthaus officiating.
Elva was a member of First Baptist Church of Phil Campbell. She was born March 20, 1917, in Hodges, AL to James and Tencie Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Henry Stidham; her children, Billy Stidham and Nancy Evelyn Reid; and her nine siblings.
Elva Lou is survived by her children, Jane Lynn (Tommy), Frank Stidham (Virginia); eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented