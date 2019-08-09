CHEROKEE — Elvie Mae Dowdy, age 92, of Cherokee, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Her visitation will be Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 3 p.m. with David Conley and Sandra Richardson officiating. Burial will be in Barton Cemetery.
Elvie was a retired cook at Cherokee High School. After retiring she went on to work at various other cooking jobs and was a Certified Nursing Assistant for 10 years at the nursing home. She was a member of the Barton Methodist Church. Elvie’s exemplary service to God’s work was without end and without hesitation. She was a wonderful example to all.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Cecil Dowdy; son, Cecil Dowdy, Jr.; parents, Mack and Alice Minor; brothers, James, Mack Jr., Earlen and Kirk Minor; and sisters, Teresa Minor, Effie George, Carrie Patrick, Evelyne Marconi, Florene Raper and Virgie Christine Pickle.
Elvie is survived by her children, Sharron Sparks (Anthony), Mitzi Dowdy and Patsy White; daughter-in-law, Carol Dowdy; brother, Kenneth Minor; grandchildren, Jordan Sparks, Justin Sparks (Melissa), Cassidy Dowdy Vowels (Lonnie), Kimberley Dowdy and Anthony White (Beverly); great-grandchildren, Finnick and Lily Sparks, Mia and Mason Sparks, Jess and Jake White and Savannah Fulcher; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family expresses special thanks to the staffs of Cottage of the Shoals and Hospice of North Alabama.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Barton Cemetery Fund.
Pallbearers will be Justin Sparks, Jordan Sparks, Robert Hyde, Roy Patrick, Jerry Minor and Darrell Pickle. Honorary pallbearers will be Anthony Sparks, Anthony White and Larry George.
