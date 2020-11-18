WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Elvin Cecil Martin, 84, died November 16, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from noon until service time at Memorial Gardens, Waynesboro. Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Memorial Gardens with Shackelford Funeral Home directing. He was the husband of Norma J. Martin.

