FLORENCE — On August 13, 2022, Elvin Loyd Jackson, known as Addy Paddy to his family and friends, passed away at the age of 83. Just like everything he did, Addy Paddy managed his extended illness with strength and determination - always wanting to spend time with his wife Doris and “all the family” whom he loved more than anything else in this world. The son of Floyd and Easter Jackson, Elvin was born on October 9, 1939, into a family of 10 brothers and sisters. Retiring from Reynol~s Metals Company did not mean the end of his life’s work, as he spent a lifetime working for anyone who needed a helping hand.
On September 15, 1961, Elvin married his one and only true love, Doris. For 61 years, he told her daily that she was beautiful, that he loved her, and that he was grateful she loved him. They had three daughters and five .grandchildren that were the lights of his life - plus sons-in-Laws that were “his boys.” Their names were always included in his daily prayers as he asked God to bless all the family: Doris, Angela, Jonathan, Jackson, and Alyssa Pettus, Ginger and Macy Croteau, and f\.A,att, Jill, Sydney, and Reid Homan.
Elvin had a passion for helping people and just taking care of things. He led the charge in church building projects, cutting grass and cleaning gutters for neighbors, moving his daughters and grandchildren throuqhflte’s stages, and working to do “anything Doris needed or wanted.” His motto was “Make Each Day Good” - and each night, he’d proclaim, “Well, Doris, it was a good day.” He’d beam when we told him that he made us proud - which was really his life’s goal.
A graveside celebration of Addy Paddy’s life will be on Sunday, August 14, at 2:00 p.m. at the Hale Cemetery in Killen. (past Brooks High - by Outpost 72 - on County Road 428... there will be signs.)
Pallbearers will be, Jonathan Pettus, Matt Homan, Jackson Pettus, Reid Homan, Jason Jackson, Billy Jackson and Donnie Hale. Honorary Pallbearers will be, Ronald Pettus, Tom Piziali, Dennis Homan and Ricardo Jaramillo.
Please dress in casual clothes and comfortable shoes. Bring a lawn chair if you’d like and be ready to sing “Amazing Grace” and celebrate Addy Paddy with us
Flowers are welcomed - but Addy also loved supporting his community. Donations in the memory of Elvin Jackson would be great. Limestone County Churches Invo!ved (LCCI) and Enhabit Hospice are a couple of good ones.
