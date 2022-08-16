ATHENS — On August 13, 2022, Elvin Loyd Jackson, known as Addy Paddy to his family and friends, passed away at the age of 83. Just like everything he did, Addy Paddy managed his extended illness with strength and determination- always wanting to spend time with his wife Doris and “all the family” whom he loved more than anything else in the world. The son of Floyd and Easter Jackson, Elvin was born on October 9, 1939, into a family of 10 brothers and sisters. Retiring from Reynolds Metals Company did not mean the end of his life’s work, as he spent a lifetime working for anyone who needed a helping hand. On September 15, 1961, Elvin married his one and only true love, Doris. For 61 years, he told her daily that she was beautiful, that he loved her, and that he was grateful she loved him. They had three daughters and five grandchildren that were the lights of his life-plus sons-in-laws that were “his boys.” Their names were always included in his daily prayers as he asked God to bless all the family: Doris, Angela, Jonathan, Jackson and Alyssa Pettus, Ginger and Macy Croteau, and Matt, Jill, Sydney, and Reid Homan.
Elvin had a passion for helping people and just taking care of things. He led the charge in church building projects, cutting grass and cleaning gutters for neighbors, moving his daughters and granddaughters through life’s stages, and working to do “anything Doris needed or wanted.” His motto was “Make Each Day Good” - and each night, he’d proclaim “Well, Doris, it was a good day.” He’d beam when we told him that he made us proud - which was really his life’s goal.
A graveside celebration of Addy Paddy’s life was held on Sunday, August 14, at 2:00 p.m. at the Hale Cemetery in Killen. Pallbearers were Jonathan Pettus, Matt Homan, Jackson Pettus, Reid Homan, Jason Jackson, Billy Jackson and Donnie Hale. Honorary pallbearers were Ronald Pettus, Tom Piziali, Dennis Homan and Ricardo Jaramillo.
Flowers are welcomed - but Addy also loved supporting his community. Donations in the memory of Elvin Jackson would be great. Limestone County Churches Involved (LCCI) and Enhabit Hospice are a couple of good ones. Our family wants to thank you all for your love and support- now and through the years. Spry Funeral Home, Athens directed the service.
