LEIGHTON — Elvis Lee Hamm, 61, died July 12, 2021. The family will hold a memorial service on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Shady Grove Methodist Church. Elvis was preceded in death by his wife, Jewel Hamm. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

