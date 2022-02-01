MOULTON — Elvis Leon “Boot” LouAllen, 91, died January 30, 2022. Visitation will be today from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. Boot was married to his loving wife, Burnese LouAllen for 70 years.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.