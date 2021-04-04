FLORENCE — Elvis Ray “Buddy” “Pie” Beasley, age 82, of Florence, passed away April 2, 2021. A graveside service will be held Monday, April 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Greenview Memorial Gardens with Brother Adam Richardson officiating.
Elvis was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Beasley and Elba Riley; and brothers, T.A. Beasley and John Edward Riley.
Survivors include his children, Larry Beasley (Michele) and Jacqueline Williams (Don); grandchildren, Heather Borden (Kenneth), Trevor Beasley (Lauren) and Brittney Williams; great-grandchildren, Macie-Hope, Colton, Jaxson and Landon; and the mother of his children, Martha Beasley, who provided care for him for over 50 years.
Elvis was a member of the Petersville Church of Christ, and retired from the Lauderdale County Road Department after 47 years of service. He was an auto enthusiast and loved his motorcycles.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Columbia Cottage for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Petersville Church of Christ. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
