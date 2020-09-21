PELL CITY — Elvis Wayne Behel, age 79, passed away September 14, 2020 at St. Vincents St. Clair Hospital, Pell City, Alabama. Mr. Behel was born September 30, 1940 in Lauderdale County. Mr. Behel served in the United States Army and was a resident of Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home in Pell City, Alabama.
He is survived by a brother, Lester Behel and his wife, Carlotta, of Eastaboga, Alabama. He is also survived by many special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Benton Behel and Elsie Hill Behel; his sister, Lorene Jenkins Thompson (James Thompson); and his brother, William Hollis Behel (Jeannie Behel).
Mr. Behel will be laid to rest next to his parents at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Florence, Alabama. Kilgroe Funeral Home is assisting the family.
